where the two-metre rule came from and why it is not actually a rule at all

I’ve got a surprise for you personally, dear reader. There is no such thing as the “two-metre rule” and there never has been.

In England at least, it is merely a guideline – a little bit of advice. You can follow or ignore it as you see fit. It has no force in law and you might be no more probably be arrested for breaking it than for failing to wash your hands or allowing your young ones to play conkers.

We like rules in England, in much the same way once we enjoy an orderly queue. You know where you might be with a rule, and many of us feel it could be more than our jobs are worth to stretch one, even a little bit. This is particularly so in all matters related to ‘elf and safety.

So it is with some trepidation that I need to tell you that the two-metre rule – the obsession of so many news stories and press conferences – is not a rule in England and never has been.

Here is how it is expressed on the Government’s official website (my italics): “Keep your distance in the event that you go out – 2 metres apart where possible”.

And here it it is organized by the Department for Business in its official Covid “guidance” for employers and employees: “Maintain two-metre social distancing, where possible.

“Where possible, you should maintain two metres between people… Where it’s not possible for people to be two metres apart, you should do everything practical to manage the transmission risk.”

The proven fact that the two-metre rule is not a rule and only a bit of (sensible) guidance, probably explains why the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty appears like he might bash his head against the lectern each time that he is asked about it.

Here is how he explained it in a recent lecture: “Outside healthcare settings there are really two methods people will catch this disease.

“The first of which is [flying] droplets. These are created by people coughing or sneezing. You can be talking, singing, even just breathing, and they [the droplets] go direct to people’s mouth or nose, for their mucous membranes.

“They are generally carried a shortish distance. The World Health Organization estimates a lot of them within a metre but it can go beyond that. In the U.K. we say two metres is a much safer distance. But they can be carried occasionally even beyond that.

“If you’re within that zone when people cough you can actually have them deposited on you.”

The 2nd way we catch the virus, the Professor explained, is by touching our hands to surfaces the droplets have landed on and then touching our hands to the faces.

The original research on viral droplets dates back to the 1930s. Scientists unearthed that droplets released by coughs or sneezes land within one to two metres. Following the precautionary principle, we plumped for two metres in Britain.

This research has been replicated. In a recent study published in the Lancet medical journal, scientists evaluated recent data on how coronavirus spreads.

It estimated the threat of being infected was 13 percent within one metre, but only three per cent beyond that. For every extra metre of distance up to three metres, the risk is further paid down by half.