Where the George Floyd case must be tried (Opinion)

If so when the defendants in the Floyd case make this type of motion, the court must deny it.

A change of venue could diminish the number of African American individuals in the jury pool and would probably badly undermine public confidence in the ultimate verdict.

Justice demands that the Floyd case not be moved out of Hennepin County, encompassing Minneapolis where the charged murder occurred. Most importantly, a transfer of the case from Hennepin County to another county will almost certainly create a jury pool with a lesser percentage of African Americans — potentially far less. Hennepin County is Minnesota’s most populous county and even offers the highest percentage — 13.6% — of African American residents. Only one other county in Minnesota is even over 10% African American population, and 47 counties are below 1%.

Even Wright County , which borders Hennepin County, has only one.6% African-American population.

Simply put: it really is almost unimaginable that the American public will accept as fully legitimate a verdict from a non-representative jury pool in a county where the charged crime didn’t even occur.

Further, the rules do not support a transfer of venue. While there’s been an extraordinary level of pre-trial publicity about the case, there is absolutely no logical reason to believe the impact has been any different on potential jurors in Hennepin County than those in virtually any other county. Anybody by having an internet connection or cable tv — in any county in Minnesota, or any place in the country — has been confronted with coverage of the case. The transfer of venue rule seems grounded in antiquated notions of local, paper-based media where word spread slowly predicated on geography. That simply doesn’t apply to the modern world.

And if the case remains in Hennepin County because it should, the law provides important procedures designed to root out potential jurors who may be unduly predisposed for or against any party.

While the law doesn’t require that the juror hasn’t heard such a thing about a case — realistically, all or nearly all potential jurors could have heard plenty about the Floyd case — it can give attorneys for all parties the chance to question potential jurors to ascertain whether they have formed strong opinions and therefore are incapable of deciding the case based solely on the evidence at trial.

With the world watching, the Minnesota courts must get it right. Moving the case out of Hennepin County would be a significant mistake, and a step away from true justice.

Now, your questions:

Patrick (Oregon): Is there possible that federal criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd?

Yes, federal charges are both possible and likely here. The Justice Department announced that it has opened an investigation and “has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the matter.”

There is not any prohibition against both the federal government (through the Justice Department) and a state government (through state or local prosecutors) charging the same person with crimes associated with the same conduct. The Supreme Court confirmed just last year that type of dual approach to prosecution — sometimes called “separate sovereigns” — is constitutional.

The probably federal criminal charge here’s deprivation of civil rights. Prosecutors must prove that somebody acting under “color of law” (police officers certainly qualify) willfully deprived a person of his constitutionally protected rights — here, that means Floyd’s right to be free of unreasonable seizure by the police. Given the strength of the evidence, I are expectant of the Justice Department to file such charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (who kneeled on Floyd’s neck while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe) and potentially the other officers at some point.

Page (Arkansas): Does the legal idea of “qualified immunity” mean the charges against the officers could be dismissed?

No. “Qualified immunity” is just a legal doctrine that makes it extraordinarily difficult to sue a public official (including a police officer) for money damages based on the officer’s on-the-job conduct, unless it was already “clearly established” for legal reasons that the officer’s actions were unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court may soon take up a case which could limit or eliminate the qualified immunity doctrine.

But qualified immunity has nothing to do with criminal charges. There is no such thing as a qualified immunity defense to a murder charge, or any criminal charge. So while qualified immunity could pose a barrier to potential civil lawsuits filed by the Floyd family against the individual officers — though the family could sue the police department or the city, rather than the individual officers — it has no bearing on the criminal case.

Russ (Canada): Does the President have legal power to deploy military troops to react to protests or even to provide police services in the states, even if a governor doesn’t request aid?

While a request from the governor is important under the first of those provisions, it’s not necessary under the 2nd and third.

Thus far, however — despite his statement that “If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residence, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them” — Trump has not actually deployed federal troops domestically beyond Washington DC in virtually any significant manner.

Three questions to watch: