Where stocks are headed for the rest of 2021, plus what investors need to pay attention to
Where stocks are headed for the rest of 2021, plus what investors need to pay attention to

Stuart Kaiser, UBS Head of Equity Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss where the markets are headed and what investors should be looking at for the rest of 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR