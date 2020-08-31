Where schools are reopening in the US

Alabama
Varies by school/district/dependent on regional health authorities
Districts will make the choice on whether to open school structures. The state board of education motivates that all schools offer, at a minimum, access to both conventional and remote knowing throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
Alaska
Varies by school/district/dependent on regional health authorities
Each school district will choose when and if to resume structures. The state departments of education and health produced a structure and assistance to assist districts as they choose how to offer direction.
Arizona
Varies by school/district/dependent on regional health authorities
School districts, in combination with their regional health departments, need to think about standards on brand-new cases, diagnostic test percent positivity, and COVID-19 associated hospitalizations to figure out when in- individual classes can start once again.Starting Aug 17, districts are needed to offer “free on-site learning opportunities” and assistance services for trainees who require access to a computer system or a monitored location to be throughout the day, even if the school system …