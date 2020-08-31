Where schools are reopening in the US

Alabama Varies by school/district/dependent on regional health authorities Districts will make the choice on whether to open school structures. The state board of education motivates that all schools offer, at a minimum, access to both conventional and remote knowing throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

Alaska Varies by school/district/dependent on regional health authorities Each school district will choose when and if to resume structures. The state departments of education and health produced a structure and assistance to assist districts as they choose how to offer direction.