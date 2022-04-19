“What did Nikol Pashinyan and his regime do with us?” Today, the situation in Armenia and among the Armenians is such that our enemy, who has never been able to divide us, divide us into camps. It was done by Nikol Pashinyan. “Today there is hatred towards each other due to his policy,” RA Honored Artist Arsen Grigoryan (Mro) announced today in Freedom Square. As we reported, the 5165 movement today lowered the party flag and joined Nikol Pashinyan’s demand for resignation in Freedom Square and united around the idea of ​​saving Artsakh, calling on other parties to do the same.

Arsen Grigoryan addressed the public ․ “We do not need a leader who does not love us, does not protect us, does not protect our identity and dignity. Let us wake up and realize that we are living in a lie. We live on Facebook, but not in reality. When there was a problem in Armenia before, the Armenians of the whole world stood up. This anti-national government must be removed. The leader of Azerbaijan curses us, humiliates our dignity. There is no responding leader, where is our leader? No! On the contrary, it defends the interests of Turks and Azerbaijan everywhere. We do not need such a leader. “

Arsen Grigoryan stressed that the struggle is not partisan, but national.

Luiza SUKIASYAN