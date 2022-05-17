Knitting the fringe of the tablecloth, twisting the handle, pressing the nail into the nail – other seemingly innocent actions can, in fact, be an expression of a pronounced psychological problem. Some people’s arms and legs are in constant motion, and it is often difficult for them to restrain themselves. From the outside it seems that this is just a sign of hidden anxiety.

To find out what these habits say about a person, Aysor.am talked to psychologist Evgenya Mkrtchyan.

“Any human emotion can always be expressed on a physiological level, even if one can easily manage emotions. The habit never goes unnoticed, it has a clear reason. “Such frequently repeated phenomena have their name – manic acts,” said the psychologist.

All compulsive activity originates in the basal ganglia of the brain. When a person finds himself in a stressful situation, the basal nuclei seem to record the basic movements, remember them և form a pattern, a stable, repetitive element of behavior. That is why we can act in the same way in such situations without paying attention to it.

By doing repetitive actions, we do not notice it ourselves, and if we do, we do not consider it as a problem.

“Many people perceive their nervous habits as a pleasant thing, as a temporary calm, comfort, a kind of support. We perform a kind of ritual that gives the illusion of relaxation. “Why an illusion? Because these actions are performed unconsciously, which means that with their help it is impossible to gain experience in solving a problematic situation,” explains the psychologist.

To get rid of such a habit, we need to understand why our feelings and experiences “connect” that reaction – what events precede repetitive actions.

According to the psychologist, it happens when we find ourselves in stressful situations from childhood, or we live so long in anxiety, uncertainty, we suppress negative emotions for so long that we forget how to feel in other conditions.

It happens that such people learn to recognize anxiety, to overcome some period, but their neural connections in the brain maintain the algorithm of actions, և in their hands the habit of constantly communicating with something remains. Replacing the operation with another algorithm helps to get rid of it.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder may not affect our lives, it may not prevent us from working և doing what we love, but most often they point to a hidden problem that we ignore. Therefore, one should get rid of the cause first, and not the aftermath.

“Along with the increase in stress, if we have not learned to recognize our condition, to overcome its nervous habits, it can take us more than an hour a day, affect our ability to work, self-esteem, relationships with others. In such situations, one should turn to a specialist and try to analyze the problem together, “the psychologist advised at the end of the conversation.

