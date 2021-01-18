Where do Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner go from here?
Where do Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner go from here?

CNN’s Kate Bennett reports Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are trying to figure out where to go next. Their plans for a future in politics could be out of reach because of the several crises facing President Donald Trump’s administration in its last days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR