Where do I need to wear a face mask? Latest Government advice on compulsory coverings

Face masks will be compulsory on all public transport in England from today, June 15.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the usage of face coverings would “offer some, albeit limited, protection” against the spread of coronavirus as passenger numbers increase with the further easing of lockdown measures.

Travel operators could refuse to let passengers on board if they are perhaps not covering their face – and people who refuse to follow the new protocol could face a fine. Exceptions will apply for babies and toddlers, disabled people, and those who’ve breathing difficulties.

Uber has also announced new instructions for its passengers and drivers. Face masks will also be compulsory for everyone in the vehicle from today, June 15.

Previously, government advice urged the public to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed places, nonetheless it was not made mandatory.

A paper published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change on June 12 said that transparent face shields of the sort employed by hospital medical practioners and nurses should be employed by teachers, transport workers and retail workers.

It advises that visors, like face masks, be used by the public to mitigate the danger of illness where two-metre social distancing is not possible.