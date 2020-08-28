Where Did Earth’s Water Come From? Study Casts Doubt on The Current Meteorite Theory

Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life as we know it, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate.

The puzzle was a step closer to being solved Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed.

Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, told AFP the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids.

According to early models for how the Solar System came to be, the large disks of gas and dust that swirled around the Sun and eventually formed the inner planets were too hot to sustain ice.

This would explain the barren conditions on Mercury, Venus and Mars – but not our blue planet, with its vast oceans, humid atmosphere and well-hydrated geology.

Scientists therefore theorized that the water came along after, and the prime suspects were meteorites known as carbonaceous chondrites that are rich in hydrous minerals.

But the problem was that their chemical composition doesn’t closely match our planet’s rocks.

The carbonaceous chondrites also formed in the outer Solar System, making it less likely they could have pelted the early…