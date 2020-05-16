Where are England’s 2010 T20 World Cup champions now? | Cricket News





England’s 15- male team commemorate winning the 2010 World T20 in the Caribbean after defeating Australia in the last

Following Saturday’s watchalong of England’s World T20 victory in 2010, we take a look at where the 15 team participants are currently and also exactly how their occupations unravelled after their Caribbean success …

PAUL COLLINGWOOD (captain)

Collingwood struck the winning run, off Shane Watson, as England damaged their duck in ICC finals, however his worldwide job involved an end in 2011 after he had a hard time for runs in the Ashes collection and also the 50- over WorldCup He continued betting Durham, however, captaining them to the 2013 County Championship title as well as likewise aiding them win the 2014 Royal London One-Day Cup prior to he relinquished cricket at the end of the 2018 period. Collingwood has actually hung out on Scotland’s mentoring team and also is currently component of the England set up under head train Chris Silverwood.

JAMES ANDERSON

Anderson did not play a video game in the competition however has actually currently sealed himself as one of his nation’s, and also world cricket’s, best gamers. The seamer has actually relocated onto 584 Test arches – a document for a rapid bowler – and also is the only out-and-out bowler to have actually gotten to the turning point of 150 Tests, doing so on the trip of South Africa this winter season. A rib injury trimmed his collection versus the Proteas and also he was relaxed for March’s collection in Sri Lanka prior to it was inevitably held off however the 37- year-old remains concentrated on proceeding his Test job, ideally in the not-too-distant future.

2: 00 Nasser Hussain claims ‘unique ability’ James Anderson was one of the most naturally-gifted bowler he had actually viewed as he reviews the seamer’s very early days for England Nasser Hussain claims ‘unique ability’ James Anderson was one of the most naturally-gifted bowler he had actually viewed as he reviews the seamer’s very early days for England

RAVI BOPARA

Bopara played when in England’s title victory, racking up 9 versus New Zealand after actioning in for Kevin Pietersen after the last flew house for the birth of his kid. Bopara might have been a bit-part gamer there however stays an useful gamer in T20 franchise business cricket, consisting of in the Pakistan Super League and also Bangladesh PremierLeague The all-rounder aided Essex win the Championship in 2017 and after that the Championship-Vitality Blast double in 2019 however changed to Sussex over the winter season, a relocation which will certainly see him mainly play T20 and also, he wishes, promote an England recall.

TIM BRESNAN

Bresnan took place to assist England beat Australia in The Ashes throughout the winter season of 2010-11, taking 4-50 in the 4th Test in Melbourne after changing Steve Finn as the vacationers safeguarded an urn-retaining, innings triumph – Bresnan disregarding Ben Hilfenhaus to make certain England stayed Ashes owners. He after that took 5 arches in total amount in Sydney as England won by an innings once more to take the collection 3-1. Bresnan last bet his nation in 2015 however stays on Yorkshire’s publications as well as likewise shared his knowledge with the England Lions throughout a training school this winter season.

STUART BROAD

Like excellent chum Anderson, Broad stays a vital gear in England’s Test strike – the duo no question taking advantage of their separations from worldwide white-ball cricket in2015 The Nottinghamshire seamer had David Warner on salute throughout the 2-2 Ashes reel in England this summer season, disregarding the Australia opener 7 times en course to 23 arches in overall throughout the 5Tests Broad is currently approximately 485 Test scalps, putting him 7th on the all-time listing, 34 arches behind sixth-placed Courtney Walsh, and also is revealing no indications of reducing although he will certainly quickly transform 34.

Stuart Broad is surrounding 500 Test arches

CRAIG KIESWETTER

The South Africa- birthed wicketkeeper-batsman, Player of the Match in the World T20 last versus Australia after racking up 63 from 49 rounds, saw his cricket job interrupted because of an eye injury. A sphere ruptured via Kieswetter’s grille when he was batting for Somerset versus Northamptonshire in a residential video game in 2014, leaving him with damaged vision and also he stopped cricket in 2015 at the age of simply27 Kieswetter’s showing off job was refrained from doing, though, as in 2017 he came to be a specialist golf enthusiast and also he has actually currently transformed his focus to reproducing racehorses.

MICHAEL LUMB

Lumb, whose compelling opening collaboration with Kieswetter obtained England off to quick begins, was likewise component of the 2012 and also 2014 World T20 teams however can not assist the side right into the knockout phases on those celebrations. The left-hander ultimately obtained a brief run in ODI cricket, playing 3 video games in the West Indies in 2014 and also racking up a century on launching and also came to be searched for by T20 franchise business, consisting of with Big Bash side Sydney Sixers, with whom he won the 2012 T20 ChampionsLeague An ankle joint injury required Lumb to retire in 2017 and also he has actually entered into sporting activity administration.

Eoin Morgan led England to the 50- over World Cup title in 2019

EOIN MORGAN

This left-hander is still going solid. He went to the helm, naturally, as England won the 50- over World Cup in exhilarating style on house dirt last summer season, having actually played a leading duty in changing their white-ball ton of money adhering to the fiasco of their 2015 group-stage leave. Morgan considered his future after the World Cup however has actually currently devoted to proceeding as captain for the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, still arranged to proceed as typical in the fall regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan likewise has actually not dismissed lingering till the 2023 50- over World Cup in India.

KEVIN PIETERSEN

KP, called Player of the Tournament at the World T20 in 2010, saw his England job end in 2013-14 after the 5-0 Ashes knocking in Australia, with his hopes of a resurgence in 2015 subdued after a conference with after that England taking care of supervisor of cricket, AndrewStrauss The disputes, consisting of Textgate, and also the acts of radiance, such as his display screens in the 2005 Ashes and also Test collection win in India in 2012, ensured Pietersen had among one of the most watchable England occupations. KP is currently a normal on the discourse circuit, while he is likewise concentrated on rhinocerous preservation.

Kevin Pietersen’s top-level England job finished in 2013-14

AJMAL SHAHZAD

Like Anderson and also James Tredwell, seamer Shahzad went extra throughout the competition. Injury issues impacted the speedster throughout his brief England job and also he took care of simply 11 ODI looks, one Test suit and also 3 T20 Remains In 2010 and also 2011, while a loss of type at Yorkshire saw him launched and also he fell short to restore his ideal throughout jobs with Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Sussex and also Leicestershire prior to retiring in2017 The Bradford- birthed gamer is currently head train of the MCC and also lately took the nation on an excursion of Lahore, outlined on a Sky Cricket docudrama.

RYAN SIDEBOTTOM

Sidebottom would certainly play simply 2 even more times for England after the World T20 last – in which he had actually taken 2 very early arches to lower Australia to 8-3 – and also relinquished worldwide cricket in September2010 He continued locally, aiding Nottinghamshire to the 2010 Championship title and after that Yorkshire to the crown in 2014 and also 2015 after going back to his house region. Sidebottom retired at the end of 2017 however has actually considering that been a bowling advisor at Surrey, collaborating with the similarity Sam and also Tom Curran, and also completed on ITV program Dancing on Ice in 2019.

GRAEME SWANN

Swann, like Sidebottom, took care of 10 arches throughout England’s World T20 triumph and also stayed an essential gamer for his nation – consisting of when he took 20 arches in the collection win in India in 2012 – till a joint injury required him to relinquish cricket with instant impact throughout the dreadful Ashes trip of Australia in 2013-14 The three-time Ashes victor is currently an analyst while, once again like Sidebottom, he can be seen jiving on nationwide tv, having actually starred in the 2018 collection of Strictly Come Dancing

Graeme Swann has actually observed and also danced considering that his retired life

JAMES TREDWELL

The visibility of Swann added to Tredwell playing just 2 Tests in his job however the previous Kent male did handle 45 ODIs and also he also captained England in a T20 versus New Zealand at The Oval in 2013, with Morgan and also Broad sidelined via injury. However, rainfall after New Zealand won the throw and also put England implied just 2 shipments were bowled. Tredwell relinquished cricket in 2018 and also has actually considering that been selected to the National Umpires Panel.

LUKE WRIGHT

Another male still playing specialist cricket, however, is Sussex stalwartWright The 35- year-old stopped red-ball cricket in 2014 however gets on a white-ball bargain at Hove, leaving him readily available for List An as well as T20 cricket. Wright starred at Vitality Blast Finals Day in 2018, slamming 92 from 53 rounds versus Somerset in the semi-final, just for his side to be defeated by Worcestershire in the last. He was the last male chosen in the inaugural Hundred Draft last October, however will certainly not function for Trent Rockets in 2020 with the competition postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MICHAEL YARDY

Sussex’s previous batsman and also left-arm rewriter has actually relocated right into the world of mentoring considering that his retired life in 2015, consisting of a spell as component of the Hove region’s backroom team. Yardy likewise invested a brief time as batting train at New South Wales in Australia, while he was selected Kent batting train in April of this year. Playing- smart, Yardy was likewise chosen for England’s 2011 World Cup team however flew home early because of anxiety and also was not able to include in his 42 worldwide caps.