“I do not use any technology in this struggle. “I have come, they are approaching, one person offers to ride a bicycle, the other is being photographed,” said the leader of the “Homeland” party, the National Assembly. Arthur Vanetsyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction, responding to the remark that people closely resemble his methods of struggle to the methods and episodes used by Nikol Pashinyan during the 2018 change of power. ride a bike, love a dog ․․․.

“I love animals very much. Whenever I see a dog, whether it is a camera or not, I definitely like it. It’s a dog, you approach it, it gives its hand, isn’t it technology or a trained dog? It’s a street dog, “said Arthur Vanetsyan, smiling.

He urged to understand that it is not the time for technologies, we are losing our homeland.

Luiza SUKIASYAN