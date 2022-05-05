The small number of marches and rallies of the opposition is about the fact that the broad layers of the society do not join the opposition, which is natural, stated the deputy of the CP Vahagn Aleksanyan during the briefings in the National Assembly.

“No matter how much Ishkhan Saghatelyan announces every day with different timbre that everything is over, their movement will end, nothing more. For example, during the 2018 revolution, when people gathered, they said that our citizens of Gavar, Ijjan, Noymeberyan had joined us, now Ishkhan Saghatelyan has to announce from the stage that a former Republican deputy minister has joined us with his concrete mixers. “Such a thing must happen, because when you try to close a street, make a coup and your resources to close the street are the concrete mixers of the former Republican deputy ministers, let me say that I do not see any political seriousness here,” the deputy said.

Vahagn Alexanyan mentioned that he respects the right of all citizens to peaceful demonstrations and rallies.

“That is their constitutional right,” said Alexanyan.