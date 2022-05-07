Lena Sargsyan about her first steps in Russia, special relations with the stage and ballet

– How did you start doing ballet?



– I started doing ballet as a child, while my girlfriends were playing outside, choosing colorful clothes for their toys, falling in love with their kindergarten friends, during which I was trying to take my first steps in ballet. Of course, my first steps were difficult because I could not stand ballet and the reason was the pain in my legs, then when I fell in love with ballet, not only my legs but all the pain I felt were in the past. Often, when I was alone, I would start to feel bad for my mother, because she had introduced me to the world of ballet (laughs – EM), and there were so many difficulties for a little girl in that world. Besides, I think that if I had gotten acquainted with ballet in my homeland, that is, in Armenia, my feelings might have been easier, but since I took my first steps in Russia, the complications were more in the beginning, then they disappeared, as if they never existed.

– After what did you fall in love with ballet, what made you fall in love from bad ideas?

– Beauty…

There is a lot of beauty in ballet, a lot of pleasures, beautiful moments, seemingly difficult but insurmountable movements. I found myself through ballet. I realized what I was capable of and what I was not.

I think not only in ballet, but everywhere, when you focus on the difficulties, you miss the beautiful moments. Ballet taught me to find beauty in complexity and, most importantly, the meaning of that complexity and where it can take me to overcome that complexity.

– Do you have a special relationship with the stage or is it just a work area?

– Do you think it is possible to be on stage and perceive the stage as a working space? I’m sure not. It may seem strange, but for me the stage has strong energy, it does not matter at all, you are a dancer, an actor, you went up on stage to clean the floor, when you go up on stage, you definitely feel strong energy, maybe that is why before going on stage everyone feels tense and then when they get closer to the stage, the tension disappears or there are slight traces.

– Do you think it is possible to cover physical flaws with talent in ballet?

– Of course. Talent is a shine in itself. When you shine, they do not notice your physical flaws. Of course, there will be professionals who may look at your physical shortcomings, but it is not a reason to break, I think it is even a challenge. It’s up to you whether you win or lose.

– There are many stereotypes in your profession. What do you think is the most common stereotype and does it correspond to reality or not?

– Probably the most common stereotype that ballet dancers starve to death to maintain their low weight, but in my experience I can say that most dancers just have a healthy diet, and many have a genetic predisposition to be thin. This is a stereotype that is partly true. The next stereotype is related to the legs. Of course the ballerina’s legs are different and that’s obvious.

– What stereotypes did you break in ballet?

– Probably the stereotype of starvation. I was not a thin child when I was a kid, and when I first went to ballet, I immediately noticed the difference in my and other girls’ bodies. My mother, of course, did not tell me anything, but the changes in my diet were obvious, because before the ballet I ate as much sweets as I wanted, after the ballet there was a limited amount of sweets, it can be said that this was another reason why I did not like ballet from the beginning. Then, over the years, when I was growing up and deciding whether to eat sweets or not, it became a habit to eat in moderation, and healthy eating was definitely a priority in my diet.

– Have you ever wanted to go on stage?

– Of course. I did not want to, because I thought I could not do any movement, I did not want to, because I thought I would disappoint the audience, I thought it was beyond my power, or that I was not ready yet, but then I took a breath and ran to the stage, Every time I was tense, I imagined that this was just an experiment and no one was looking at me. Then I changed my tactics, and in a tense time I did not imagine that there was no one, but it is good that there are so many people and everyone should see my abilities.

– What will you give up for the sake of ballet?

– From beautiful legs…

– And finally, can you describe ballet in one word?

– Love.



Interviewed by Elen MIRZOYAN

“Aravot” daily

06.05.2022: