Vayots Dzor resident Tigran Yeghoyan announced at the rally in France Square that they were here to tell Nikol Pashinyan to leave.

“We, the villagers, have come here to say, ‘Nicole, go to the writer’s lap.’ We have come here to say that Yeghegis of Vayots Dzor has already become a border with Turkey. “To Turkey, which longs for the Armenian blood,” stressed the citizen representing Vayots Dzor region.

The Armenian nation must set itself the task of defending Artsakh and Greater Armenia, Tigran Yeghoyan added.

“We put the shovel on the ground, we took care of our children, we came here to say, ‘Nicole, your house will be demolished.’ As you said, at 3,000 meters, do we need that mountain? Yes, that is the mountain from where the water must come to the villager to plow his land and take care of his field.

“Armenian land will not be left empty, it must be plowed,” said Tigran Yeghoyan, addressing Nikol Pashinyan.