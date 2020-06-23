When will the UK ‘track and trace’ app be ready

The system records contact as whenever a smartphone is a couple of feet of still another device for approximately 10 minutes. Bluetooth wireless technology can sense devices from as much as 15 ft away.

Even if people from different countries or states have different contact tracing apps, the system is interoperable and will be in a position to alert them to exposure. Authorities that are looking to collect location data of individuals will maybe not be permitted to use the technology, but are ready to accept building their very own.

In coming months, they will integrate the technology into their systems to reach more individuals. Their tools will be “decentralised” and maybe not send data to central health authorities, but will instead pass it from phone to phone.

Google said that the tools would be put into Android using a download in the Google Play store. Apple will offer it via an iOS pc software update. Apple said the goal would be to make it appropriate for as many iPhones as possible, including older models.

The functionality will only be available to public health apps so outsider developers won’t be in a position to use that data. It also means that users will have to down load an official app to input test results.

When will it launch?

Mr Hancock had said the NHSX app would be launched as soon as mid May but on June 17 a government health minister said that contact-tracing app will not be ready until winter and “isn’t the priority at the moment”.

Lord Bethell, the Junior Health Minister, told MPs of the Science and Technology Select Committee the contact-tracing app had not been the focus of Test and Trace’s efforts.

When asked for a defined date, that he added that he was “managing expectations” by saying winter, even though said the government hadn’t scrapped the app and still in the offing to launch it.

He told MPs: “We are seeking to get something going for the winter, but it isn’t the priority at the moment.”

Will the app track GPS or need mobile data?