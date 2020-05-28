When will the UK lockdown next be reviewed?

Boris Johnson revealed his “roadmap” for getting Britain out of its coronavirus lockdown on May 11.

“Our plan to rebuild” is a 51-page file that set out a three-phase technique for step by step lifting the present restrictions.

Mr Johnson mentioned that, to avoid wasting lives, “we must acknowledge that life will be different, at least for the foreseeable future”.

The roadmap detailed how the Government would transfer between three phases utilizing a sequence of steps.

So which of those phases are we in now, and when will the lockdown be reviewed? Here’s what we all know.

When did the lockdown start?

The UK has been on a strict lockdown since March 23. In this primary section the Government aimed to comprise, delay, analysis and mitigate the virus.

But the UK is now exiting section one. “The longer the virus affects the economy, the greater the risks of long-term scarring and permanently lower economic activity, with business failures, persistently higher unemployment and lower earnings,” the roadmap states.

Remaining in section one would “damage the sustainability of the public finances”, and the capacity to fund the NHS, it provides. So the Government is eager to carry measures, however earlier than it may well do this it should overview the lockdown.