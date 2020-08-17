When will the Texans realize they shouldn’t have traded DeAndre Hopkins?

The Houston Texans made a substantial error trading away DeAndre Hopkins.

Regret will be unavoidable for the Houston Texans in the consequences of trading DeAndre Hopkins.

Of all the relocations made this offseason in the NFL, the Texans’ hit trade with the Arizona Cardinals was the most questionable. How could Texans head coach/de facto basic supervisor Bill O’Brien trade away probably his finest gamer for a running back in David Johnson who is on an albatross of an agreement and we’re not even sure if he has the prospective to be great any longer?

Hopkins goes from a seasonal department winner in Houston to an on-the- increase group inArizona He’ll have another NFL MVP prospect quarterback in Kyler Murray gunning him the pigskin. Hopkins will play in the very same getting corps that includes fellow future Pro Football Hall ofFamer Larry Fitzgerald He need to have fantastic success on his 2nd NFL group now with the Cardinals.

When will the remorse of trading away DeAndre Hopkins embeded in for the Texans?

One would hope immediate purchaser’s regret set in for the Texans back in the spring, however here we are. Even if O’Brien does regrettable things as a basic supervisor, he does win his department frequently. Texans have won the AFC South 4 of the last 5 years. While they have not been to an AFC Championship video game at …