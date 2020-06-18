This cautiousness has additionally affected primary schools. Up to fifty per cent of a million pupils were forced to stay at home after more than 50 councils defied the Government’s plans and did not open primary schools on June 1.

When will all young ones be back at school?

Initially, the government promised that primary school pupils would reunite to school for monthly before the summer holidays. However, on June 8 the Government acknowledged that most primary school pupils would not have the ability to reunite to school this term and each school has established an unique rules.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, warned ministers that welcoming all primary school pupils back prior to the summer holidays would be “unworkable”, given the Department for Education’s recommendation that classes be put into groups of 15.

“If class sizes can be 15 at a maximum and you are genuinely going to have every child in, you will need double the class sizes and double the teachers,” Barton said. “Officials were quick to realise that, unless you can suddenly rustle up double the classrooms and double the teachers, it is logistically impossible.”

Secondary schools, too, are in limbo as the Government announced that pupils would return in September at the “earliest”.

However, all secondary school students should have the ability to get into school for a face-to-face meeting with an employee before the summer holidays – although this really is likely to be a one-off occurrence.

What’s happening with private schools?

Like state schools, private schools have now been asked to cap the students allowed into their buildings at 25 per cent. Independent schools have now been lobbying ministers against this, because they tend to have smaller class sizes than state schools and, often, larger buildings.

“The Government seems to have made these plans based on large secondaries with year groups of 200 pupils,” says Neil Roskilly, chef executive of the Independent School Association (ISA). “But if you are a small private with 40 children in the year, just bringing back a small proportion of that doesn’t make sense.”

Many private schools have now been unable to reopen because, without the Government approval for them to have more pupils back, their insurers will not cover their legal liability. Others have decided to open, but to maintain a give attention to remote learning.

Meanwhile, some schools will never be able to open again. As many as 30 British private schools are preparing to close down indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, frequently citing parents’ struggles to pay fees.

What is school like for students that are back?

Even while some secondary pupils are now back at school, many are maybe not yet in full-time lessons. The government guidelines don’t stipulate that teaching must begin from June 15 – as an alternative, they recommend “face-to-face support to supplement the remote education”.

As for the school environment itself, it is often transformed – with schools introducing one-way traffic systems in the corridors, smaller class sizes composed of ‘bubbles’ and a two metre distance between pupils.

Some schools have gone for more innovative solutions – such as the pop-up tent built at Manorfield Primary School in Tower Hamlets, by architects Curl la Tourelle Head.