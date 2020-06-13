When will restaurants open again, and how will coronavirus change them?

Without the official line to toe in this country, chain restaurants and independents alike come in the dark as to how they might operate. “We have no idea what we can and can’t do,” says chef and restaurateur Jason Atherton, who owns restaurants in Dubai, Shanghai and St Moritz as well as his acclaimed Social Company restaurants in London. With his Shanghai and Dubai restaurants open once more, Atherton is in the process of finding a feasible solution for his London locations.

“In Shanghai, both the restaurant and bar area are very busy. We’ve spaced the tables out and staff wear face masks, but social distancing is very different there,” Atherton explains, having witnessed high numbers of people returning to communal areas (and where the distance permitted is 1.5m).

In London, where he has nine restaurants, like the Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social, he says the two-metre separation will need to be observed, “but the big disadvantage of having a restaurant in London is space: the cost of the rent per square foot means that, usually, a restaurant needs to be at 75 per cent capacity to make any profit. Pollen Street Social can seat just over 70 tables. To allow for social distancing, I’ve taken that down to 36.”

Second sittings will be crucial: “In order to break even, we need to serve 45 tables during lunch service and 76 tables for dinner – assuming the spend per head will remain the same.”

Safety first

Balancing the safety of clients and staff with the need to run a profitable business, Atherton plans to produce disposable menus, provide hot towels and sanitising stations, send virtual wine lists to those individuals who have booked to enable them to select a bottle, and rearrange the kitchen allow chefs to work back-to-back, rather than side-by-side.

Chefs will wear face masks and plastic gloves, and the number of waiting staff on to the floor will be reduced to lessen the number of people in the building. Across his international restaurant collection, he says, the approach will be determined “country by country, to see what seems to be working and what isn’t.”

Fewer tables

Space isn’t a problem for a few. Shaun Rankin, head chef at Grantley Hall in the Yorkshire Dales, admits that preparing to open his restaurant in the grand country house hotel may be simpler than the others, since it is “already very spacious, with enough room between the tables. If I have to remove one or two tables then so be it.” Rankin hopes to open his restaurant at a slightly paid down capacity when permitted.

But for other restaurateurs, opening at reduced capacity isn’t an option. James Cochran, chef and owner of Restaurant 12:51 in London, usually seats 11 tables. Under social distancing measures, this would reduce to five. “As it stands, opening 12:51 isn’t financially viable,” that he explains. “Even so, we’re still thinking about what we can do to ensure the safety of our customers and staff when we do reopen, including a installing a sink by the entrance for diners to wash their hands in upon entry and plastic shields for staff. Card machines will be a thing of the past – we will be using a system whereby customers pay on their phones through our website, reducing contact with our staff.”

Outdoor eating

As mentioned, al fresco food stalls and relaxed Sunday trading laws are both into consideration for restaurants and cafes, allowing restaurants to make use of public squares and open spaces. The tapas chain Iberica, with branches in London, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow, is hopeful the outdoor seating spaces at its various restaurants will provide a safe place for diners come july 1st, and the business enterprise is currently in talks with landlords and local councils to expand the space they occupy. Ideal for a comparatively small number of restaurants, bars and cafes, but compromised by the British weather.

“We are based in an open-air market so safe distancing measures are easier to put in place,” says Elizabeth Haigh, owner of the Singaporean restaurant Mei Mei, situated in Borough Market. Haigh has, for the present time, adapted her business to sell a range of condiments, teas and spice mixes, with plans to start offering a takeaway service soon.

Despite the additional space of industry, she is reluctant to consider outdoor seating as a result of distancing concerns. Haigh has additionally developed a ‘Mei Mei Bakery’ concept during lockdown, offering Singaporean baked goods for clients to grab and go.

Chain reactions

Such could be the ability of independent restaurants to adapt and innovate, but how will larger chains reopen – if they reopen at all? With often larger spaces to cope with, different ordering and payment systems, refilling stations for drinks and cutlery, chains may find it difficult to convince clients that they are a safe space.

Indeed, some chains have already announced closures and job losses as a result of the pandemic. Already 6,000 jobs come in danger at Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge after owners gave notice of intent to appoint administrators, and 61 of the 80 branches of Tex-Mex chain Chiquitos will be closing permanently.

Though many chains are waiting for Government advice to be issued before putting plans in position (Honest Burger has said is reluctant to create provisions for future years until it receives more info from the Government, and though Nandos has reopened 216 restaurants for takeaway, its eat-in facilities will be remaining closed), some are warily considering how they might allow customers to consume in. “Our plans involve extensive site-specific risk assessments with measures likely to include card or contactless payment only, restricted capacity and dwell times, and enhanced sanitising and cleaning services,” says Gavin Adair, the main executive of Rosa’s Thai Cafe, which includes 19 restaurants across London, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.

Similarly, healthy junk food chain LEON, which has remained open for takeaway through the lockdown and has dedicated four restaurants to serving NHS staff, is planning measures including table spacing, floor markers to indicate where diners can queue safely, cashless payment and a lower menu to allow for fewer chefs in the kitchens.