Britain’s 47,000 pubs have already been hit as hard as any sector by the lockdown. For an industry that thrives on social interaction, enforced closure, for some, is definitely an existential crisis. Takeaways and deliveries might have provided a stopgap for a couple, but for most, the only thing that will save the pub gets bums on bar stools, pints in hands and Sunday roasts on the tables.

When will beer gardens reopen, and how will they work?

Boris Johnson has suggested June 22 may be the date when pubs across England can finally reopen, a couple of weeks earlier than previously planned. However, there is one significant caveat: only establishments with outdoor spaces will be able to allow clients to drink on-site.

While pubs can currently serve takeaway and delivery beer, the new rules would allow customers to sit and enjoy their pints at your website itself. The date is yet to been confirmed, but a government source said: “It is all conditional on the numbers moving in the right direction and the science saying it can be done safely. But outdoor hospitality – things like beer gardens – could happen quicker than people think. Indoors is going to take longer.”

The Government is also considered to be considering relaxing the two-metre distancing rule to one or 1.5, to allow for more clients. Several pubcos and breweries have argued that outdoor spaces in pubs should really be allowed to reopen. Greene King, which runs 5,000 pubs, has suggested clients will manage to order via their app, circumventing the requirement for a bar. Tim Martin of Wetherspoons has suggested similar.

Other measures can include screens at bars or between tables, cashless paying, limits to the number of pints one can drink and single-use menus. There is yet to be an announcement on whether toilets will open.

When will pubs reopen?

Pubs were initially told they must wait until July 4 to reopen, within the third phase of lockdown easing. However, on June 8, it had been reported that Boris Johnson is considering bringing forward the date to June 22, for pubs with beer gardens. This was later quashed by Downing Street.

Pub owners could receive an extra boost in a potential change to planning rules, which will allow them to set up socially-distanced tables on pavements. The thousands of pubs that do not have beer gardens, particularly city pubs, will hope to take advantage of the new planning permission rules.

The news uses the Prime Minister announced that the Government’s scientific advisers would look into potentially relaxing distancing rules from two metres to one, which will allow landlords to fit a lot more customers. An official announcement is yet to be produced. A study by the British Institute of Innkeeping has found that 82 per cent of pubs would yield under half pre-pandemic turnover if two metres is maintained.

Whether in June or July, the pub that reopens will be nothing like the pub that’s part of the “inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom”, to borrow from Boris Johnson’s own terminology.

How will pubs reopen?

Pub owners have already been looking around the entire world for clues as to what a socially distant drinking culture may seem like. Many have turned their gaze towards Europe, Australia and America, where bars have begun to reopen. In Paris, bars have reopened, though only outdoors and with strict distancing in position. Tables are one metre apart, and there is no standing at the bar.

With cases dropping in Australia, limits to clients in pubs has risen from 10 to 50, making it financially viable for most more to open.