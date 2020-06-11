Britain’s 47,000 pubs have already been hit as hard as any sector by the lockdown. For an industry that thrives on social interaction, enforced closure, for some, can be an existential crisis. Takeaways and deliveries could have provided a stopgap for a couple, but for most, the only thing that will save the pub gets bums on bar stools, pints in hands and Sunday roasts on the tables.

When will beer gardens reopen, and how will they work?

Boris Johnson has suggested June 22 may be the date when pubs across England can finally reopen, two weeks sooner than previously in the offing. However, there is certainly one significant caveat: only establishments with outdoor spaces will have the ability to allow clients to drink on-site.

While pubs can currently serve takeaway and delivery beer, the new rules would allow clients to sit and enjoy their pints at the site it self. The date is yet to been confirmed, but a government source said: “It is all conditional on the numbers moving in the right direction and the science saying it can be done safely. But outdoor hospitality – things like beer gardens – could happen quicker than people think. Indoors is going to take longer.”

The Government can be thought to be considering relaxing the two-metre distancing rule to 1 or 1.5, allowing for more customers. Several pubcos and breweries have argued that outdoor spaces in pubs should be permitted to reopen. Greene King, which runs 5,000 pubs, has suggested customers will be able to order via their app, circumventing the requirement for a bar. Tim Martin of Wetherspoons has suggested similar.

Other measures may include screens at bars or between tables, cashless paying, limits to the number of pints one can drink and single-use menus. There is yet to be an announcement on whether toilets will open.

When will pubs reopen?

Pubs were initially told they must wait until July 4 to reopen, as part of the third phase of lockdown easing. However, on June 8, it absolutely was reported that Boris Johnson is considering bringing forward the date to June 22, for pubs with beer gardens. This was later quashed by Downing Street.

Pub owners could receive an extra boost in a potential change to planning rules, which will allow them to set up socially-distanced tables on pavements. The thousands of pubs that don’t possess beer gardens, particularly city pubs, will hope to take advantage of the new planning permission rules.

The news comes after the Prime Minister announced that the Government’s scientific advisers would look in to potentially relaxing distancing rules from two metres to 1, which would allow landlords to match far more clients. An official announcement is yet to be made. A report by the British Institute of Innkeeping has unearthed that 82 % of pubs would yield under half pre-pandemic turnover if two metres is maintained.

Whether in June or July, the pub that reopens will likely be nothing like the pub that’s part of the “inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom”, to borrow from Boris Johnson’s own terminology.

How will pubs reopen?

Pub owners have already been looking around the world for clues concerning what a socially distant drinking culture may look like. Many have turned their gaze towards Europe, Australia and America, where bars have begun to reopen. In Paris, bars have already reopened, though only outdoors and with strict distancing in place. Tables are one metre apart, and there is not any standing at the bar.

With cases dropping in Australia, limits to customers in pubs has risen from 10 to 50, which makes it financially viable for many more to open.