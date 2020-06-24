When will gyms reopen? Government blocks proposed start date to leisure industry’s ‘deep disappointment’

Other countries have reopened gyms, including Hong Kong, that has perspex screens between treadmills, and Switzerland, which has adapted facilities and limited numbers.

With many people a home based job, the Swiss have since reported an even more consistent flow of users rather than a flurry of people attending at the original morning and evening peak times.

“The guidelines in Switzerland are broadly similar to us and they have reported positive numbers and relatively good consumer confidence,” said Edwards.

According to Sport England, going to the gym has been the “most missed” physical exercise during lockdown and the ukactive policy for gyms and leisure centres includes:

No towels to be triggered to the fitness center floor

At least two metres between all available gym equipment and studio space

Only one parent per child in a swimming pool

Social distancing for the duration of, including in changing rooms

All touch points, such as for instance weights or other equipment, to be cleaned down after use

No several gym user or swimmer for every three square metres of space

The guidance, that was the result of six weeks of talks between public, private and boutique leisure facilities, would be regarded as a minimum standard and additionally, there are separate talks with individual sports in what could safely resume or be adapted within a main sports hall.

Gyms were formally closed on March 20, although at that time there had already been a steep fall in usage over the preceding week since the spread of coronavirus gathered pace. There was a 400 % rise in the purchase of home gym machines in early April, with exercise bikes and elliptical trainers proving most widely used. With fitness center memberships paused, Edwards has since been encouraged by research showing that 88 per cent of users plan to maintain or increase their fitness center use when they reopen.

“Confidence won’t come overnight – there will be a lot of work to win the hearts and minds of customers as well as the workforce,” that he said. To that end, Edwards recognised that it absolutely was crucial for folks to have the ability to visualise how gyms and leisure centres could be reconfigured.

“We want to reassure people that these facilities are as safe as they possibly can be.” He said that “every line” inside their proposed framework had been assessed by independent medical advisors in the context of current social distancing directions.

The furlough scheme has up to now meant that mass redundancies have been averted in the sector but Edwards warned that it might be a “travesty” if sports facilities were lost at any given time when “health must be the foundation on which society is rebuilt”.

He added: “These are community assets. How can we collectively utilise these assets better from both a preventative but also a rehabilitative perspective? We need to get the nation more resilience in its health.”