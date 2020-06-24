Groundspeople are now being encouraged to have their facilities ready to use it and there clearly was considerable surprise when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that cricket could maybe not return since the ball is “a natural vector of the disease”.

The England & Wales Cricket Board has published guidance for recreational cricket and informal activity which currently allows small sets of up to six to play, provided that they remain socially distanced. They advise outdoor nets are utilized on an ‘every other’ basis, so that there’s at least one left free between operating nets.

Players are advised to use their own equipment and, when there is any sharing, to thoroughly wash their hands. They have been strictly told that no saliva or sweat should be placed on the ball. Clubs are also advised to mark out socially distanced queuing systems in nets. The ECB will now deliver more in depth plans about how precisely the sport can reunite with six or eight a side matches. Junior cricket is probably ot reunite first and they’re confident they are able to reverse government policy by the middle of July.

Swimming and water sports

All outdoor water sports were again permitted when the initial phase of lockdown restrictions were eased in May and this included open water swimming, provided social distancing was observed.

Some outdoor lidos have also now reopened. Indoor swimming pools remain shut and there has been an enormous backlash on the government’s decision not to include them in the reopening of facilities on July 4. Proposals have been drafted by leisure centres because of their potential reopening and an Open Our Pools campaign has been launched. The proposals include limits on numbers in order that there is no multiple person in a pool per three square metres, the option to reach in swimwear, double-width lanes and family sessions in order that groups in one household might have an area of the pool to themselves.

Netball

Outdoor courts reopened last month and players can again practice in sets of up to six, subject to social distancing.

Netball can be exploring versions of their sport that would involve reduced numbers before potentially returning to the total seven-a-side game later in 2010, with September having been mooted as a realistic potential target for the sport to resume recreationally.

Gymnastics

Another sport who believe that they truly are ready to resume and were deeply disappointed with the government’s decision to reopen pubs and restaurants before indoor sports facilities. British Gymnastics has 1,500 members clubs and more than 400,000 children desperate to return. They are adamant that they can resume safely, with two metre social distancing, and will now attempt to convince the us government that they should open in the center of July. “If the Government really believe in the benefit of sport and physical activity on mental and physical health, they need to move to reopen indoor facilities now,” they said a statement.