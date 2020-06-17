When will cinemas, theatres and museums reopen?

The Government’s guidelines on easing the coronavirus lockdown in Britain are evolving, with cinemas such as for example Cineworld reopening from July 10, and the revival of live performances in the works.

On Wednesday 17 July, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said the Government was applying the model used to create sport back again to the performing arts in the united kingdom.

“I know they face enormous challenges, particularly given the impact of social distancing on live venues,” he said. The Government is “looking hard” at just how to solve these issues and working “extensively and intensively” with stakeholders across the country, that he said. “An important part of this is to get performances back up and again.”

The Government will convene culture and health experts over the a few weeks to develop a “roadmap” that may allow live performances to happen.

Most arts venues are currently in “Step Three” of the state lockdown plan, which designates them “higher-risk businesses” because of the threat of coronavirus transmission within enclosed spaces.

A few events happen to be taking place behind closed doors. The BBC have been broadcasting classical concerts without an audience at Wigmore Hall because the beginning of June. The Proms will follow suit, beginning on July 17 and ending with the Last Night on September 12.

Commercial galleries were permitted to re-open on June 15, since they are classed as “non-essential retail”; larger galleries and public institutions, however, remain shut.

As the regulations currently stand, social distancing is planned in accordance with the “two-metre rule”. Controversy about this rule, however, continues. As in the hospitality industry, such measures would dramatically reduce venues’ takings, and therefore their financial viability.

Whereas a number of major sporting events including the Premier League are restarting behind closed doors, playing solely to an online audience, very few arts institutions or events can survive without live spectators and the revenue they bring.

Theatre

Theatre insiders told The Telegraph that the autumn was the industry’s general target for re-opening. In America, Broadway will remain closed until September 6 at the first.

If the closures last beyond autumn, even large theatre operators will struggle to survive. But Cameron Mackintosh, the producer of Les Miserables and owner of eight West End venues, has suggested that the down sides involved in preparing a production mean that many theatres are already facing closure until 2021. Christmas pantomimes are unlikely to happen in 2010.

Mackintosh has also warned that the thought of social distancing in the auditorium “doesn’t add up” financially. Under the new instructions, it is unclear how theatres would be permitted to reopen at any point without accepting a drastic reduction in audience numbers.

Some major theatres have been streaming videos of these past productions during the pandemic. To carry on doing this with new work, however, will be a financial strain that few venues could bear.

Cinema

Cineworld could be the first cinema to reopen post pandemic, and will reopen all of its theatres during the period of July, using its UK and US screens pulling straight back the curtains on July 10.