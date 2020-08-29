‘When the war ends, Yemenis will rebuild their country with their own hands’ – Middle East Monitor

Yemen’s economy and health care system have actually been ravaged by 5 years of continuous Saudi- led war, leaving the individuals of Yemen helpless and having a hard time to endure.

“The most harmful damage in this dirty war is the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, which are being launched everywhere in the country. As a civilian, I have seen countless residential areas being hit including bridges, hospitals, schools and roads all over the country,” revealed CEO of Mona Relief Yemen Fatik Al-Rodaini

Since Saudi’s intervention in the war, almost 20,500 air raids have actually been performed in the country, according to information collected by the Yemen Data Project.

“A lot of people reading may not be happy that I’m saying this, but that is what I have seen,” discussed Al-Rodaini “My brother-in-law was killed by Saudi-led coalition rockets, and my neighbourhood was also targeted by the jets at the beginning of the war. I have seen many children losing their lives and the joy of living in peace.”

According to The Guardian: “Yemen has actually been bothered by civil wars for years, however the present dispute heightened in March 2015 when a Saudi- led union stepped in on behalf of the globally identified federal government versus Houthi …