The opposition has always run away from the truth, Arthur Hovhannisyan, the secretary of the NA “Civil Contract” faction, stated during the parliamentary briefings.

“This was no exception. And what was the content of what the Prime Minister had to say? “The Prime Minister said in his speech that he will say that by looking into the eyes of the addressees, the opposition, so that they better understand the truth and take it into account,” said Arthur Hovhannisyan, referring to the question whether the CP deputies are aware of what they are revealing. Nikol Pashinyan was going to do it yesterday, but he did not do it.

“When the time comes, the prime minister will say what he has to say in the presence of the opposition, if they do not run away again,” said Arthur Hovhannisyan.