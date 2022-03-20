“When Serzh Sargsyan says we do not aspire to power, we do not deceive you. “We want a normal government for the country,” said RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, answering questions live on his Telegram channel today.

In his estimation, if Nikol Pashinyan had “talented” on November 9, 2020 and resigned, “it was possible to keep a lot of things.” For example, to bring back prisoners of war, to keep the part of Jrakan that came out of the part of the Goris-Kapan road, where today there is an Azerbaijani base. Armen Ashotyan is convinced that if Nikol Pashinyan leaves today, it is still possible to correct some things. “He will take with him all the promises he made to Aliyev, Erdogan, Brussels and others. “Armenia will gain 6-8 months, the world is changing fast.”

By the way, Armen Ashotyan is concerned about the fact that Russia has left the Council of Europe, if Russia also left the OSCE, then “a big tombstone is being laid on the current format of the Minsk Group.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN