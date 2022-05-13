“When Nicole speaks of peace, it is the same as Hitler speaking of humanity. Nicole is not a symbol of peace, but of war, she brought war. “Nikol is not a symbol of dignity, but of national humiliation. Nikol is not a symbol of the state, but of chaos,” said RPA Supreme Body member Eduard Sharmazanov during a protest near the third government building.

Sharmazanov mentioned that Nikol Pashinyan and death are synonyms. Pashinyan only brought defeat, national humiliation, death and war.

“Now he wants to stay, what can he do?” “Will he destroy the whole of Armenia together with Ali?” He said.

Eduard Sharmazanov emphasized that these days the Armenian citizen must make a clear decision on how he wants to live.

“You have to decide whether to live on our knees or with dignity. Our fight is between the types of Vardan Mamikonyan, Nzhdeh, Monte, Vazgen and these capitulators. “You have to decide whether we choose the type of Vardan Mamikonyan or Nzhdeh, whether we choose the eternal homeland or kneeling before the Turks,” he said.