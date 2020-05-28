When Michael Chang made history

He was barely 17, he used an underarm serve to assist beat the World No 1, and went on to turn into the youngest man ever to win a Grand Slam match.

In 1989, Michael Chang supplied pictures and recollections that will endure, and 31 years on the Tennis Podcast group re-watched his win as a part of their day by day Roland Garros Re-Lived sequence of podcasts, broadcast within the absence of this yr’s French Open.

In an interview on the podcast, Chang explains what went via his thoughts when he hit that well-known underarm serve towards Ivan Lendl, what Lendl mentioned to him once they met at Wimbledon two weeks later, and the way he was impressed by the bravery of protesters in Tiananmen Square, an unfolding incident on the time.

Stefan Edberg additionally joins the present to lament missed probabilities within the last, when he led Chang by two units to 1, and declare it essentially the most painful defeat of his profession.