When kids witness police violence, the trauma doesn’t end when the gun is holstered

“They’re the future of my family, so if you don’t take into account their psychological wellness and the wellness of the whole situation going down that road — it’s a long way to go down that road,” he informed CNN. “Educationally, socially — there’s a lot of things that we have to make sure that they’re OK for.”
It will be a long roadway, undoubtedly, specialists state.If Dr Cheryl Singleton Al-Mateen, the medical director at the Virginia Treatment Center for Children, were dealing with the 3-, 5- and 8-year-old young boys, she ‘d call a medical psychologist– maybe her coworker, Leslie Kimball– and they would take steps to make sure the kids felt safe, they state. It’s an essential initial step in rest of the kids’s lives.
“The impact of trauma is known to be a significant factor (in future health), especially as they stack up in childhood development,” stated Al-Mateen, likewise a teacher of psychiatry and pediatrics at Virginia Commonwealth University.