When it comes to dating, people may not actually have a ‘type’: study

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis, and was published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

Lead author of the study, Jehan Sparks, told the New York Post, “People tend to think that if they can just find a romantic partner who has all the qualities they’re looking for, that it’ll lead to a great, happy relationship.”

In the study, researchers asked more than 700 participants to list their top three ideal faculties in a romantic partner. These could include attributes like being funny, attractive or inquisitive. Subjects were asked not only to rank their romantic desire to be with various people predicated on their own answers but also predicated on traits other participants had listed as desirable.

According to the study, the traits that a participant found desirable could be suffering from seeing how many other people found desirable.

“The specific, positive qualities we’re looking for in a romantic partner may not matter any more than the positive qualities that a random, other person is looking for,” Sparks told the New York Post.

People tend to be attracted to positive qualities, however they may not be attracted to specific positive qualities, researchers said. People may say they like a person who is intelligent but may fall for someone who is funny alternatively.