When Is The 2020 Democratic National Convention? : NPR

toggle caption Carolyn Kaster/ AP. Carolyn Kaster/ AP.

The next stage of the governmental election starts Monday with the launch of theDemocratic National Convention While the quadrennial occasion generally draws in 10s of countless individuals to the host city, which this year is Milwaukee, Wis., the coronavirus has actually eliminated the possibility of a conventional series of occasions.

The pandemic has actually triggered DNC leaders to put together a scaled-down, virtual convention. Much like the audience, popular speakers will likewise tune in from their particular remote areas. That consists of previous Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate, who now will accept the …