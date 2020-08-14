When Is Someone Really, Truly Dead? The World Brain Death Project Seeks a New Answer

After your heart beats one last time, but before your body begins to decay, your life will come to an end. Strange as it seems, physicians around the world can’t agree on the exact moment death finally occurs.

A project aiming to find consensus on human mortality has now published its recommendations on what should constitute minimum clinical standards qualifying an individual as officially deceased.

Given the sheer diversity of legal, religious, and moral values different cultures use to frame perspectives on death, it’s unlikely that any single report will unite conflicting opinions.

It’s not the first time researchers have sought a universal definition of death founded in medical science, either.

But the World Brain Death Project’s senior author, University of Southern California medical director Gene Sung, argues the contents of his team’s report are a good place to start.

“This is an important, complex subject. Reaching this kind of consensus across so many organisations is a first,” says Sung.

“With this paper and its 17 supplements – virtually a textbook – it’s a foundation that we hope will minimise diagnostic errors and build trust.”

The recommendations aren’t so much a single column of boxes to step through, or a concise definition, but rather a way for medical communities from…