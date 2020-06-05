When in Rome burrata salad

I first made this in Rome, the place I had gone on a whim. I had been having a foul day, and a stranger mentioned, ‘I love your writing. You seem like you’re having a foul day. I’ve bought a spare bed room in Rome. Come and keep.’ The stranger was referred to as Astrid, and her condominium was perched excessive on a hill on a cobbled road in Trastevere: somewhat nook populated by butchers and bakers, and sprawling markets plump with greens and plums and tomatoes of all styles and sizes and hues. She had somewhat terrace, and we dragged the desk on the market and ate this.

Prep time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

1 x 200g bag rocket leaves

6 plums, yellow if doable

12 yellow cherry tomatoes

½ lemon

1 burrata

Your easiest olive oil, for drizzling

Bread, to serve

METHOD

Lay out the rocket on a big and wonderful plate. Take the golden plums and slice them as neatly as you may, then organize them on the plate. Take the yellow cherry tomatoes, quarter them, and lay over the rocket. Squeeze over the juice out of your lemon half. Place the burrata on the plate and drizzle with the very, easiest olive oil you will get your arms on. Grind black pepper over it such as you’ve by no means floor earlier than. Serve with an absolute ton of fine bread, and chilly white wine, then sit in the solar and bask.

Recipe from Midnight Chicken: And Other Recipes Worth Living For by Ella Risbridger (Bloomsbury, £22). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk