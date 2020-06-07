They haul food, fuel along with other essential supplies along sometimes dangerous roads during tough economic times. But Africa’s long-distance truckers say they are increasingly being accused of carrying something else: the coronavirus.

While a huge selection of truckers have tested positive for herpes in recent weeks, the drivers say they are increasingly being stigmatised and treated like criminals, being detained by governments and slowing cargo traffic to a crawl.

That has created difficult for governments in a lot of sub-Saharan Africa, where many borders remain closed by the pandemic, on how to strike a balance between contagion and commerce. Countries are struggling to achieve common ground.





“When I entered Tanzania, in every town that I would drive through they would call at me: ‘You, corona, get away from here with your corona!”’ said Abdulkarim Rajab, a burly Kenyan who has been driving trucks for 17 years and recalls when drivers were being accused of spreading HIV during that outbreak.

Mr Rajab and his load of liquefied gas spent three days at the Kenya-Tanzania border, where the type of trucks waiting to be cleared stretched into the distance and wound around the lush hills overlooking the crossing at Namanga.

Tanzania closed the border there this week, protesting Kenya’s efforts to re-test all incoming truckers, including people who even had certificates showing they was tested in the last 14 days. It was the second time the frontier was closed in less than per month and was taken after many Tanzanian truckers with negative results started testing positive at the border.

Many truckers must sleep in unsanitary motels and connect to many people, increasing their danger of contagion. They’re often stuck for days at a border awaiting virus test outcomes, mingling in crowded parking lots.

Some said they make an effort to elude authorities or turn off their phones when they enter Uganda so they can’t be ordered to pull over. More than half of the country’s 507 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday have been confirmed among truckers.

New government orders largely confine truckers for their vehicles and also have designated rest areas along highways to limit connection with residents. Authorities say the restrictions are essential, but the truckers see them as biased and unjust.

When a driver takes a bathroom break, “the people in the area start chasing him, saying: ‘You want to leave your Covid here.’ That’s discrimination,” said Byron Kinene, a Ugandan who heads the Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association.

Several Kenyan truckers driving through northern Uganda to South Sudan on May 30 made a distress call after locals threatened them as they sought to park, Mr Kinene said.

Health authorities in East African countries don’t have sufficient tests for his or her population, so they focus instead on highly mobile truckers.

“We are focusing on hot spot areas. We are picking many [truckers] that are positive,” said Pontiano Kaleebu, who heads the Uganda Virus Research Institute, the government testing agency. “This is not unfair. This is the reality.”

The testing at the border is usually slow, frustrating and risky.

“The challenge is the number of people who come. They are so many,” said Aggrey Keya, a Kenyan lab technician at the Namanga border.

Taking samples raises the possibility to getting infected, Mr Keya said. Processing the samples usually takes two days, along with yet another three days for truckers to clear customs and immigration. Some drivers report waiting for up to week.

The East African Community regional bloc said on 30 May it really wants to monitor truckers via cell phones and issue certificates declaring their health status. But the measure can’t be implemented until each country sets up a coordinating office and gets the necessary equipment, and no start date has been set.

That means countries like Kenya and Tanzania, which have responded differently to the pandemic, will keep on their own restrictions.

Tanzania hasn’t updated its amount of virus cases since 29 April. While its president claims herpes has been defeated, African health authorities want its government to be more transparent and the opposition fears a cover-up. Officially, cases remain at just over 500 whilst the opposition says the real number could be in the thousands.

Neighbouring Kenya and Uganda have enforced strict measures. The countries are on major transport corridors that serve a large element of central and southern Africa. Some trucks coming in from the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa head for South Sudan, which is emerging from civil war.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has said banning trucks is “suicidal” in a region where delivery by other means, including air and sea, is underdeveloped.

Some truckers have staged protests on the highway resulting in the Kenya-Uganda border recently, citing so-called mistreatment in Uganda. The four-day protest, during which truckers deflated their tyres, caused a huge traffic jam inside Kenya.

Feeling harassed, some truckers refuse to cooperate with authorities, switching off phones or giving the incorrect contact address if their sample tests positive, said Ndugu Omogo, head of the Uganda Professional Drivers Network. He said some drivers have now been mistreated when arrested.

Ally Akida Samwel of Tanzania, waiting at the Namanga border post to haul maize to Kenya, said some officials refuse even to the touch a trucker’s documents, asking they be read aloud alternatively.

“On the other hand, drivers themselves are scared of getting the coronavirus from the people, so most prefer to sleep in their trucks and not hotels,” he said. “I stop and cook on the roadside, and I am on my way. If you are scared of me giving you the coronavirus, I am also scared of you giving it to me.”

