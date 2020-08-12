When I don’t buy the Xbox Series X, Microsoft will laugh all the way to the bank

Microsoft has completely persuaded me: I don’t requirement to buy an Xbox Series X. The video games don’t appearance “next-gen” enough. There aren’t adequate titles I in fact desire to play. Yesterday, the business revealed its flagship video game, Halo Infinite, will not even show up up until2021 Besides, practically all of Microsoft’s crucial video games are likewise coming to Windows PCs, andsome may even come to the PS5 as well And while I have a slipping suspicion that Microsoft is breaking a huge guarantee by not bringing some Xbox Series X video games to the Xbox One, another possibility is that much of the greatest factors to buy a brand-new Xbox will not be readily available up until long after its November launch.

But intriguingly, I don’t believe Microsoft will mind me avoiding the Xbox this gen. The business will be too hectic laughing all the way to thebank

.

Of the 18 complete video games that appeared in Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase on July 23 rd, all however one– CrossfireX— are slated to operate on Windows PCs. Amazingly, that PC slate consists of Microsoft’s supreme killer app: Halo It’s the video game that probably offered the world on the initial Xbox, a franchise that’s been a pillar for Xbox since, and one of the biggest middle fingers that Microsoft ever provided Apple’s SteveJobs (Remember when Jobs presented Halo?)