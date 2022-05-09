So, these days, various circles of the government have started targeted campaigns related to my name with their social networks and fake pages, with extreme insults and hatred, stated the former RA Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

“It is obvious that my name causes great political fears among many people in power.

Instead of managing the country and solving problems, you are engaged in a mess. By governing a country through Facebook, you have put an entire nation in the face of disaster, you have put our statehood and security in real danger.

You have failed miserably from your mission, because you prefer your positions to the interests and security of the country.

I remind the various state and community servants who give their language that you should be engaged in your real mission – the defense of the Homeland and the security of the state, the condition of the people living in border areas, villages, and not collecting Facebook pages and likes in virtual comfort.

I repeat to you what I said during my public debate on April 30: I am active in public life, but I do not belong to any political force, I have no other connection with any political force.

When I consider it necessary to be involved in any political process, I will act independently and state it clearly. “At the same time, I will be guided by the agenda of state security, rule of law and guarantee of human rights, protection of national values, restoration of public solidarity,” he said.