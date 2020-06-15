when does the season start, how many races are confirmed and what is the latest news?

Sort of however, not really. There will be a couple of Grands Prix at each associated with Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring but the second races will have an alternative title. The second competition in Austria will be the Styrian Grand Prix, following the area in Austria where the track is.

The second competition at Silverstone will be the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, named within commemoration associated with the 70th anniversary associated with the very first F1 shining in 1950.

What races are confirmed to date and when are these people?

July 5: Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring

July 12: Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring

July 19: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring

August 2: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

August 9: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone

August 16: Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya

August 30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

September 6: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

What may happen after these types of first 8 rounds?