When did Madeleine McCann go missing? A timeline of the events

May 3, 2007

Kate and Gerry McCann depart their three youngsters — Madeline, Amelie and Sean — asleep of their vacation condo in Praia da Luz, Portugal, whereas having a night meal with mates. Later that evening, three-year-old yr Madeleine goes lacking from her mattress. The following day, an investigation is launched into her disappearance by Portuguese police.

May 14, 2007

Robert Murat, an Anglo-Portuguese man, is questioned by the Portuguese police and named an official suspect, or arguido.

August 3, 2007

100 days after Madeleine’s disappearance, investigating officers publicly acknowledge that the three-year-old yr may very well be useless.

September 7, 2007

Gerry and Kate McCann are questioned by Portuguese police and are named as official suspects — or arguidos — inside the case.

October 2, 2007

Goncalo Amaral, the Portuguese detective in cost of the inquiry, is faraway from the case after criticising the British police in a Portuguese newspaper interview. He is later changed on October 9 by Paulo Rebelo, a senior Portuguese detective.

March 19, 2008

Kate and Gerry McCann are awarded £550,000 libel damages and front-page apologies from the Express Newspapers over allegations they have been accountable for their daughter’s demise. The apology headline reads — “Kate and Gerry McCann: Sorry”.

July 21, 2008

The Portuguese authorities finish their investigation and take away the arguido standing of Gerry and Kate McCann in addition to Robert Murat.

May 2011

Under the steering of Home Secretary, Theresa May, Scotland Yard launches Operation Grange. The operation led by the Metropolitan Police Service goals to evaluation the circumstances of Madeline’s demise.

April 25, 2017

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says that the police have “a significant line of inquiry” that’s “worth pursuing”, however stresses that there is no such thing as a “definitive evidence” as as to whether Madeleine is useless or alive.

June 5, 2019

The authorities broadcasts in June 2019, that it’s going to proceed to fund Operation Grange till March 31, 2020. The Home Office additionally affirm that £11.75 million has been spent on the operation since 2011.

June 3, 2020

Scotland Yard establish a German man as the principal suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.