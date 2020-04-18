When created, coronavirus vaccine must be available for everyone — UN chief – Panorama

Once created, a vaccine in opposition to the novel coronavirus ought to be handled as “a global public good” and be accessible to everyone, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated, in line with TASS information company report.

“We need a global coalition to develop a COVID19 vaccine, which must become available and affordable for everyone, everywhere,” the UN chief wrote in a Twitter publish. “It must be considered a global public good.”

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the most recent statistics, over 2.2 million folks have been contaminated worldwide and greater than 120,000 deaths have been reported.