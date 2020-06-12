When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool need just six points to secure the title

Two wins would secure Liverpool their first title since 1990. The Merseyside derby is Liverpool’s first match straight back following the Premier League’s unscheduled three-month break. The fixture will take place on Sunday 21 June at 7pm.

Their next fixtures are Crystal Palace at home and Manchester City away.

Can they win the league sooner?

If Arsenal beat Manchester City several days before the Everton fixture, then Liverpool could secure the Premier League title against their old rivals at Goodison Park.

However, if Manchester City avoid defeat, Liverpool would still need a second win.

Is there any chance Liverpool will not win the league?

Given that Liverpool need just six points from nine games, the title is all but theirs.

Liverpool are actually 1/1000 odds on to claim the title with Manchester City languishing down at 50/1. A really brave outside bet.