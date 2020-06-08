When can I play my sport again? Latest on grass-roots football, cricket, rugby and more

Tennis was one of the first sports to reopen in May but players in England are now actually again in a position to resume doubles with folks from outside of their very own household and share tennis balls.

The Lawn Tennis Association do say that two metre social distancing rules must nevertheless be applied “at all times”, although the new guidance does add the caveat “as far as possible”.

Although players usually do not now need certainly to clearly mark their own tennis balls, they are told that “extra care must be taken to ensure you do not touch your face during play, and you should clean your hands before play and immediately after finishing”.

In Scotland, the Government has continued to insist upon individually marked tennis balls and playing doubles only with people from in your household.

Group coaching for up to six people can also be now permitted in England and, though it is not recommended to share equipment, the guidance says rackets can be shared if they’re cleaned thoroughly before and after use.

LTA Youth Box Leagues along with internal club singles and doubles leagues and ladders in England can also now resume and there exists a hope to again behind country and district leagues ahead of the end of July.

Volleyball

Up to six volleyballers from different house holds can meet to be a part of outdoor exercises, drills and coaching that abide by social distancing. England Volleyball can also be working on a roadmap for its reunite but leader Sue Storey last week warned members that the “the road ahead is a long one.”

England Volleyball have interpreted the new rules to conclude that standard small-sided volleyball matches, of six or less people altogether, still can’t take place while following social distancing rules. The playing of any games can also be not permitted at this time. England Volleyball’s advice is that only recreational play between two players can occur and that, in this case, play by the web – such as for instance blocking – should be avoided to enable both players to stay two metres apart.

Using a volleyball for training for six people is within the guidance, so long as everyone follows strict hand hygiene by washing their hands and their volleyball equipment before and following the session. Equipment sharing should really be kept to a minimum.

Table-tennis