When baseball players retire, they turn into accidental Buddhists (opinion)

Less than a month from now , baseball is going to be back, but thanks to Covid-19, the fans will not. Players often simply take the crowd and their eccentric antics for granted, but now the hot dog stands will undoubtedly be empty, the seats untouched. Soon Major League Baseball’s finest should be able to hear their particular home runs landing.

The lack of fans is really a harbinger of each athlete’s ultimate destiny, that day when their career ends. Five years ago, I set out to find all the players in a never-opened pack of 1986 baseball cards (the first year I collected as a kid), wondering what happened to my childhood heroes when the game was done with them. Baseball is really a cruel master, requiring unflinching devotion but abandoning players just as they start to reap the rewards of experience. Biology is really a stubborn thing.

What ensued was an 11,341-mile odyssey across the country over 49 breakneck-paced days. I came across most, although not all, of the ex-players; most, although not all, were happy to speak to me. I had no idea how useful their advice could be for our current times.

While I covered a lot of ground with my quarry, the one question I asked all of them was this: What did you do whenever you woke up in your 30s and realized you might never again do the thing you had spent every waking second contemplating?

Almost all of the ex-players I met with described the immediate agony of retirement. Even those who weren’t superstars struggled with the cold draft of assimilating into society once the crowds were gone, learning to live like the rest of us. Steve Yeager, a longtime catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers and co-MVP of the 1981 World Series, retired in 1987 when no teams picked him up. “It was tough. I wanted to play and felt like I could still play,” he said. “I was very bitter. I wouldn’t watch a ballgame (on TV). I wouldn’t go to Dodger Stadium.” Randy Ready, a longtime utility player with an excellent bat, retired in 1997 at age 37 after an 18-year professional career. “I said, ‘I’m going to go home to my family and figure out everybody’s name. I was in a state of confusion. It took a while to get over it.'” But perhaps nobody expressed the transition more profoundly than former Phillies southpaw Don Carman: “It’s like a death. It’s really hard. Because it’s your dream, and it’s gone. It’s like, ‘OK, I woke up, and I don’t get to go back to sleep and dream again.'” In those dark times, Carman called on some wisdom from Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, paraphrasing his writings: “I don’t get to write the script. Whatever it is, I just get to respond.” One day while drowning in his or her own self-pity, Carman’s wife Kathy picked him up off the floor and told him to try returning to school. Despite these valleys, each of the ex-players bounced right back by rediscovering the quality that got them to the Major Leagues to begin with — the ability to take the present moment. Many of those baseball players, it turns out, are accidental Buddhists, able to release their recent failures and inured to the risk of future ones by emphasizing what is right in front of them. Baseball is focused on survival. With only 3 or 4 chances going to per game, the only way to reach your goals is to straight away forget the last strikeout and tune in for this. When Yeager realized that drinking had remained a routine element of his life even when all of those other routine was gone, that he says that he poured out all his booze and hasn’t had a drop since February 1987. Soon after, that he found new lease of life in radio, and now owns a Jersey Mike’s in the San Fernando Valley. Ready became the super dad he never ever had himself. When the timing was right (“You’ve got to catch your breath and lose the player a little bit”), that he returned to coach in the minor and major leagues. And when Carman realized that drinking had turn into a hobby, that he kicked the habit, signing up for college for his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He’s now focusing on a doctorate and is typically the staff psychologist with regard to agent Scott Boras’ clients. Like most of the men in the group, these about three didn’t keep down with regard to long. There’s a great deal we can study from these ex-players, especially throughout a pandemic, a period when we locate ourselves by yourself often with this thoughts. There’s less in order to distract us all, more time to pay in the past (guilt) or the upcoming (fear). It’s in times such as these that we must remember that typically the script had been written for people — the horrific disease has let loose its bear on the planet, an work we had no control of. But, as Frankl says, almost all we get to accomplish is react. Will all of us use the strength of agency inside a healthy method, both for our personal mental health insurance and society most importantly? Will we have up started as Carman did? Or we will obsess over the items that we cannot control? When all of us ballplayers make field at the end of July, it will probably be without the roar of the masses. Their baseball lives should go on — balls is going to be thrown, tennis balls will be struck, balls is going to be caught. And while the enthusiasts will 1 day return, typically the players’ be will be short-term. Eventually, we all need to play in a empty ground. How may we react?

