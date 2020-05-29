When are the remaining matches to be played and what TV channel are they on?

The Premier League has been on maintain since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with every membership but to play 9 or 10 matches – however now now we have a begin date.

Telegraph Sport broke the story on May 28 that the Premier League would return on Wednesday June 17, beginning with the two ‘catch-up’ matches – Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.

In possession of a 25-point lead at the high of the desk, Liverpool are nailed on to be topped champions, however there may be a lot to play for with European qualification spots up for grabs and a bunch of groups battling to keep away from relegation.

Project Restart has been in the works for a while as the Premier League makes an attempt to work out how to conclude the season by taking part in all scheduled matches relatively than calling it to a untimely halt.

When will matches begin?

June 17, with the first full matchday going down from Friday June 19 to Sunday June 21.

Which TV channels will they be on?

All matches will be broadcast stay throughout present rights holders Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon, whereas the BBC will broadcast 4 stay matches – the first time it has accomplished so for the Premier League. Full particulars on which matches are on which TV channel are nonetheless to observe, however we do know Everton v Liverpool – going down on the first weekend – will be on Sky Sports.

Premier League remaining fixtures 2019/20

June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Weekend of June 19, 20, 21

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool – Sky Sports

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Watford vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 31

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth

Gameweek 32