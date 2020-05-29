When are the remaining matches to be played and what TV channel are they on?

The Premier League has been on maintain since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with every membership but to play 9 or 10 matches – however now now we have a begin date.
Telegraph Sport broke the story on May 28 that the Premier League would return on Wednesday June 17, beginning with the two ‘catch-up’ matches – Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.
In possession of a 25-point lead at the high of the desk, Liverpool are nailed on to be topped champions, however there may be a lot to play for with European qualification spots up for grabs and a bunch of groups battling to keep away from relegation.
Project Restart has been in the works for a while as the Premier League makes an attempt to work out how to conclude the season by taking part in all scheduled matches relatively than calling it to a untimely halt.
When will matches begin?
June 17, with the first full matchday going down from Friday June 19 to Sunday June 21.
Which TV channels will they be on?
All matches will be broadcast stay throughout present rights holders Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon, whereas the BBC will broadcast 4 stay matches – the first time it has accomplished so for the Premier League. Full particulars on which matches are on which TV channel are nonetheless to observe, however we do know Everton v Liverpool – going down on the first weekend – will be on Sky Sports.
Premier League remaining fixtures 2019/20
June 17
- Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
- Manchester City vs Arsenal
Weekend of June 19, 20, 21
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
- Everton vs Liverpool – Sky Sports
- Manchester City vs Burnley
- Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
- Norwich City vs Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
- Watford vs Leicester City
- West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gameweek 31
- Burnley vs Watford
- Chelsea vs Manchester City
- Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Manchester United vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
- Norwich City vs Everton
- Southampton vs Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth
Gameweek 32
- Arsenal vs Norwich City
- Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley
- Everton vs Leicester City
- Manchester City vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford vs Southampton
- West Ham United vs Chelsea