When are the 2019 Sky Bet League Two play-offs?

The EFL confirmed League Two golf equipment had voted to finish the season by an “overwhelming majority”.

Crewe and Plymouth be a part of champions Swindon as the three routinely promoted sides into League One. Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the first video games on June 18, all stay on Sky Sports. The final is set to be performed at Wembley Stadium on June 29.

The League Two desk

Here are the key dates…

First legs: Thursday, June 18

Colchester United v Exeter City – 5.15pm

Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town – 7.45pm

Second legs: Monday, June 22

Exeter City v Colchester United – 5.15pm

Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town – 8.00pm

Final: Monday, June 29, 7.30pm (At Wembley Stadium)