When are the 2020 Championship play-offs? | Football News

The stakes do not get much greater than in the Championship play-offs.

A location in the Premier League is on deal as 4 groups – Swansea, Brentford, Fulham and Cardiff -will fight it out for the possibility to dip into Wembley and seal promo.

Here are the essential dates …

Championship play-off semi-finals

First legs

Swansea City vs Brentford – Sunday July 26, 6.30 pm

Cardiff City vs Fulham – Monday July 27, 7.45 pm

Second legs

Brentford vs Swansea City – Wednesday July 29, 7.45 pm

Fulham vs Cardiff City – Thursday July 30, 7.45 pm

Championship play-off last

Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B – Tuesday August 4, 7.45 pm at Wembley Stadium