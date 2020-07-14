When and what time is the Hungarian GP live on Sky Sports F1?







Formula 1’s delayed season continues apace with the third race in as many weekends – this time at the Hungarian Grand Prix, live only on Sky Sports F1.

For just the second time in the sport’s history, races are taking place on three consecutive weekends with the unpredictable Austrian double header followed by the tight and twisty challenge posed by the Hungaroring on the outskirts of Budapest.

A quick look back at the Styrian GP after Lewis Hamilton secured victory ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton is chasing an eighth victory at the circuit to become just the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win that many times at one Grand Prix.

Sky Sports is the only place to see the race and every track session live and coverage begins at 9.30am on Friday morning.

The Race begins at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm.

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

How to watch F1 with Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 has you covered for the new F1 season.

In addition to the coverage of every track session from each weekend on our TV channel, subscribers can also watch live coverage and in-race clips on the Sky Sports App.

The App features Race Control – giving you access to on-board driver feeds, a mix feed, driver tracker and live timings. Race Control is also available via the Red Button on Sky Q and HD boxes.

Sky Q is also the home of advanced features, including an interactive track map, plus the latest video clips of action, features and interviews.

Sky F1’s Hungarian GP schedule

Thursday, July 16

8pm: Drivers’ Press Conference

Friday, July 17

8.30am: F3 Practice LIVE!

9.30am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE! (also on SS Main Event & free on Sky F1 YouTube)

10am: Hungarian GP Practice One LIVE!

11.50am: F2 Practice LIVE!

1pm: F3 Qualifying LIVE!

1.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two LIVE!

3.55pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

4.30pm: The Story So Far LIVE! (free on Sky F1 YouTube)

Saturday, July 18

9.20am: F3 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up LIVE! (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

2pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE! (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.35pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

Sunday, July 19

8.35am: F3 Race Two LIVE!

10am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

11.20am: Porsche Supercup LIVE!

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE!

2.10pm: THE 2020 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4pm: Chequered flag LIVE!

5pm: The Notebook LIVE!

6.30pm: Hungarian GP highlights

8pm: Full Hungarian GP replay