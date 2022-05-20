Based on the evidence obtained in the criminal case investigated by the RA NSS Investigation Department, it was substantiated that N. Kh., Being a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, being wanted in a criminal case under investigation in Russia, in order to look for a job in Georgia, from there to leave for the German Federation, From the circumstance of being similar to Sh. In 2021. In November 2012, he appeared at the Masis Passport Department of the RA Police according to the latter’s data and presented untrue D. Application for the loss of Sh.’S passport.

D. Instead of Sh., He also presented his photos, asking to register his girlfriend, L. Belonging to Amarova, at the relevant address of Noramarg village, Ararat region, as his actual place of residence.

Then, in order to check the actual residence of the person in 2021. The inspector of the community police department, who visited the above-mentioned address on November 10, N. Kh. Again introduced himself as D.Sh. և Sign the relevant protocol based on the data of the latter. After that, the police officer prepared a letter based on the protocol ներկայացրել submitted a letter to the Masis Passport Department of the RA Police, which confirmed the mentioned address as D. The fact of being Sh.’S actual place of residence.

As a result of the above-mentioned actions, in 2021 December 1, N. Kh. Received a fake passport of a citizen of the Republic of Armenia with his photo and signature, but with the personal data of D.Sh. However, as a result of the checkpoint employee’s check, the circumstance of the passport being forged was revealed նրա he was banned from leaving the Republic of Armenia.

Ն. Kh. Was charged with Part 1 of Article 325 of the RA Criminal Code / 3 episodes / և Part 1 of Article 34-329, և 2022. On April 1, the criminal case was sent to court with an indictment.

It was substantiated in the criminal case that N. Kh. Found out in advance which police inspector was serving in Noramarg community, called the latter և, met him and expressed his wish to be registered in the relevant house of Noramarg community. After that, the inspector visited the mentioned address and made a report that N.Kh. lived in that house.

Examination of the record showed that, apart from the oral information provided by the person concerned, it did not contain any objective factual information corroborating the information provided by the person.

The community inspector in the mentioned house of Noramarg community N. While checking the fact of Kh.’S actual residence, he was satisfied only with the latter’s statement that he had not taken any other measures, such as obtaining a consent from the owner to live in his house, conducting inquiries from relatives, checking in the “SECT” system, etc. In other words, the lack of sufficient tools և formal measures facilitated the preparation of a fake passport, using it to attempt to cross the state border illegally.

This is not a unique case. In particular, in another criminal case being investigated by the NSS, it was substantiated that the person presented himself at the Arabkir military commissariat of the RA Ministry of Defense according to his classmate, in 2014. In July, he obtained a certificate of service in the RA Armed Forces, then applied for a passport on his behalf to the Kanaker-Zeytun Department of the Yerevan City Department of the RA Police. Based on them, M. A. got a passport, got a photo of himself, but G. An obviously false identification card filled with V.’s biographical data, received a certificate of service in the RA Armed Forces, and then with his photo, but G. The obviously false biometric passport filled with V.’s identifying data, with which he was in 2014-2016. He crossed the RA state border 7 times. 2022 On March 3, this criminal case was sent to court with an indictment.

The analysis of criminal case materials shows that in case of obtaining a passport or exchanging it on any grounds, the criteria for identifying a person and verifying the authenticity of the information provided are not fully regulated by the relevant legal acts. For this reason, the verification of data provided by stakeholders is in many cases of a fictitious nature, becoming a conducive condition for criminal activity.

Based on that, RA Prosecutor General A. “Davtyan sent a petition to RA Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan to take effective measures to identify the person in case of obtaining or exchanging a passport, to take effective measures to establish the necessary tools, to exclude such revelations in the relevant services of the RA Police,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said. in the message.