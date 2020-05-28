When a woman said she saw a wolverine on a Washington state beach, a wildlife official didn’t believe her

The elusive creatures dwell in distant mountainous areas and any sightings — not to mention on a seashore — are uncommon, in line with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Then she confirmed them a image. In the May 23 snap, a furry animal with distinctive markings seems to be consuming the carcass of a marine animal that washed ashore.
“This is way outside the beaten path for the wolverines,” Lewis said. “It’s not near the habitats they are usually at.”
“It’s special and noteworthy,” Lewis said in regards to the sighting. “Before we had to take people for their word. It’s easier to document this now since everyone has a phone and a camera.”
A wolverine was additionally seen on May 20, strolling down a highway in Naselle, a city east of Long Beach Peninsula, Lewis said. An observer captured two photos of it and submitted them to Lewis for affirmation.
“Given the oddball nature of these observations,” Lewis said. “It seems likely this is the same animal.”
While the animal does seem like it’s on the smaller facet, Lewis said, it’s regular for wolverines to strike out on their very own. The age and gender of the animal are unknown. He added that juveniles disperse to seek out new properties away from relations.
“I worry about this one because it is in an area way more densely populated then where it is used to,” he said. “My concern about it most is it can get hit in the road or someone might shoot it.”
“People do not need to worry about it,” he said. “Just enjoy seeing it go by.”