When a venture capital-backed merger goes awry

America’s second biggest grocery chain, Albertsons Co., gotten meal set start-up Plated for about $200 million in 2017. But the combination of the duo was less than ideal–Plated’s co-founders left one after another, and after that in 2019, Albertson’s pulled the meal sets from shops, laid off about 10% of Plated’s staff, and ultimately ended the online membership side of the service entirely.

Now previous Plated investors are taking legal action against Albertsons.

They implicate the business of intentionally pressing Plated to miss out on earnings targets following the merger, targets that might’ve led to possibly millions more in payments to financiers. One source informs Term Sheet that the so-called earnout, which depended on striking earnings limits throughout 3 years following the mix, might have remained in the 9 figures.

Instead, according to the claim, Plated investors have actually not yet made any of the payment.

“Albertsons lured the Plated shareholders into the sale of their business with promises and representations about its plans to fully support and grow Plated’s existing subscription business,” the claim submitted in …

